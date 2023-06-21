Community Submitted

Thursday, July 13, 2023

Rosslyn Live: Drag Show

1300 Langston Blvd. Arlington, VA
Arlington

Gateway Park

$10

Rosslyn Live returns to Gateway Park this summer with a glitzy and glamorous drag show performance! Shi-Queeta Lee and her all-star cast of celebrity female impersonators will take the stage for a 90-minute revue of the world’s top pop culture legends.

General admission tickets are $10 each, and lawn seating is first-come, first-served. Our Pub in the Park will also be on-site with a cash bar serving beer, wine, and seltzers.

Thursday, July 13, 2023 07:00 pm

