Celebrate World Pride in Rosslyn! Join us for Rosslyn LIVE: Drag Show on Tuesday, June 3, from 6-8 p.m. at Gateway Park for an evening of fun and individuality featuring drag queen Shi-Queeta Lee and her all-star ensemble.

This 90-minute show, A Drag Salute to Divas and Divos, is a revue showcasing the impersonations of the world’s top musical legends including Tina Turner, Beyoncé, Whitney Houston, Lady Gaga, and more! Salute to Divas celebrates diversity and individuality in hopes of inspiring everyone to embrace their differences.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show will begin at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 and seating is first-come, first-served. Beverages including beer and wine will be available for purchase at our Pub in the Park, and if you’re hungry, stop by a Rosslyn restaurant and grab your meal to go!