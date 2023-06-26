Rosslyn LIVE: Drag Show

Rosslyn LIVE is back this summer with our first show featuring Shi-Queeta Lee and her all-star cast of celebrity female impersonators!

Join us at Gateway Park for a 90-minute revue of the world’s top pop culture legends, and enter the magical world of illusion as your favorite divas dazzle right before your eyes. These glitzy, glamorous, and carefully duplicated performances will leave you amazed, intrigued, and completely blown away!

General admission tickets are $10 each, and park seating is first come, first served. Pub in the Park will also be on-site with a cash bar, including beer, wine, and seltzers.