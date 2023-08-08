Saturday, August 19th, 2023 @ 1:00:pm
CityFestDC 2023
Culture House DC
Gateway ParkMore details
Rosslyn Jazz Fest is back! On Saturday, Sept. 9, the Rosslyn BID and Arlington Arts are bringing an exciting lineup to the 31st edition of Arlington’s largest free outdoor music festival: Galactic, featuring Anjelika “Jelly” Joseph, Pedrito Martinez Group, Oh He Dead, and DuPont Brass. Join us for a fun day of music, plus food trucks, games, and more!
