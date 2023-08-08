Saturday, September 9, 2023

Rosslyn Jazz Fest

1300 Langston Blvd. Arlington, VA
Arlington

Gateway Park

Free

About This Event

Rosslyn Jazz Fest is back! On Saturday, Sept. 9, the Rosslyn BID and Arlington Arts are bringing an exciting lineup to the 31st edition of Arlington’s largest free outdoor music festival: Galactic, featuring Anjelika “Jelly” Joseph, Pedrito Martinez Group, Oh He Dead, and DuPont Brass. Join us for a fun day of music, plus food trucks, games, and more!

Live performancesOutdoor Activities

