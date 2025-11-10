Rosslyn Holiday Market
Saturday, December 6, 2025

Rosslyn Holiday Market

1800 N. Lynn Street, Arlington, VA 22209
Arlington

Central Place Plaza

Free to attend

About This Event

The most wonderful time of the year is back! Shop local this holiday season at the Rosslyn Holiday Market, happening Saturday, Dec. 6, and Sunday, Dec. 7, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Central Place Plaza. Discover one-of-a-kind gifts, handmade goods, and festive finds from small business vendors across the region.

✨ There’s more to explore! Check out the full Rosslyn Cheer lineup at rosslynva.org/cheer.

Saturday, December 6, 2025 10:00 am

Central Place Plaza
