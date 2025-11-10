The most wonderful time of the year is back! Shop local this holiday season at the Rosslyn Holiday Market, happening Saturday, Dec. 6, and Sunday, Dec. 7, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Central Place Plaza. Discover one-of-a-kind gifts, handmade goods, and festive finds from small business vendors across the region.

✨ There’s more to explore! Check out the full Rosslyn Cheer lineup at rosslynva.org/cheer.