Celebrate fall your way at this year’s Rosslyn Fall Fest! Whether the season means sipping seasonal brews, decorating pumpkins with the kids, or diving into a pie-eating contest, Fall Fest is free to attend and packed with ways to make the most of a crisp autumn afternoon.

At Fall Fest, you’ll find:

🍻 Local beer + cider — purchase flights or pints on site

🎶 Live music — Rock Creek Kings 1-3 p.m. / Blair’s West 3:30-6 p.m.

🎃 Pumpkin fun — decorating for all ages + live carving demo

🥧 Pie-eating contest (3 p.m.) — half pies, full bragging rights!

🧩 Family-friendly activities — inflatables, lawn games, + more

🍴 Food trucks + fall treats — cozy comfort eats and seasonal sweets

With festive flavors, live entertainment, and activities for all ages, it’s the perfect way to kick off October—fun, flavorful, and full of surprises.