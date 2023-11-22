Rosslyn Cheer: Holiday Market
Saturday, December 9, 2023

Rosslyn Cheer: Holiday Market

1800 N. Lynn Street, Arlington, Virginia 22209, US
Arlington

Central Place Plaza

Free

Browse Central Place Plaza Dec. 9 and 10 for a variety of unique local goods to find the perfect gift for everyone on your holiday shopping list. Santa will be at the Plaza to take photos from 12:30-2:30 p.m. on both days, so don’t forget to drop off your letters for him at our North Pole mailbox! Free hot chocolate will also be available to warm you up while you enjoy a day of shopping, live music, and additional holiday programming.

Saturday, December 9, 2023 11:00 am

Central Place Plaza
