Rosebar Sunday Day Party with Open Bar

Rosebar Sunday Day Party w/Open Bar From 4PM – 5PM

EACH & EVERY SUNDAY

Time: 4:00 PM -9:00PM | Location: Rosebar Rooftop DC

Come join us for DCs #1 Sunday Funday Day Party at Rosebar DC! Get ready to dance, drink, and have a blast at our day party with an open bar from 4-5pm. The party kicks off at 4:00 PM, so grab your friends and get ready for a day filled with great music, delicious drinks, and good vibes. Don’t miss out on the fun – see you there!

Drinks | Food | Suya | Hookah | Good Vibes | Great Music

Playing the Hottest Afro-Beats, Hip-Hop, Dancehall, Soca, R&B, Amapiano, Latin Music, Reggae….. much more

DressCode: Day Party Fashionable | 21+ Government ID

PARKING GARAGES available next to venue

All guest must be 21+ with a government issued identification