Rosebar Sunday Day Party with Open Bar
Sunday, March 31, 2024

Rosebar Sunday Day Party with Open Bar

1215 Connecticut Avenue Northwest Washington, DC 20036
Dupont Circle

Rosebar Lounge

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

Free

About This Event

Rosebar Sunday Day Party w/Open Bar From 4PM – 5PM

EACH & EVERY SUNDAY

Time: 4:00 PM -9:00PM | Location: Rosebar Rooftop DC

Come join us for DCs #1 Sunday Funday Day Party at Rosebar DC! Get ready to dance, drink, and have a blast at our day party with an open bar from 4-5pm. The party kicks off at 4:00 PM, so grab your friends and get ready for a day filled with great music, delicious drinks, and good vibes. Don’t miss out on the fun – see you there!

Drinks | Food | Suya | Hookah | Good Vibes | Great Music

Playing the Hottest Afro-Beats, Hip-Hop, Dancehall, Soca, R&B, Amapiano, Latin Music, Reggae….. much more

DressCode: Day Party Fashionable | 21+ Government ID

PARKING GARAGES available next to venue

All guest must be 21+ with a government issued identification

Tags

DJFood + Drink

Interests

,

Neighborhood

Share with friends

Date

Sunday, March 31, 2024 04:00 pm

Location

Rosebar Lounge
View Map