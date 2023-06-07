Rosé Colored Glasses: Planet Wine’s Summer Rosé Tasting

With summer now simmering, we’re stoked to celebrate with the one and only wine that comes to mind as we bid adieu to those less than light days gone by and raise our Rosé-colored glasses to sunny skies ahead. That’s right, we’re talking about drinking pink!

Infinitely varied and invariably delicious, Rosé has never pretended to take itself seriously, but rather plays its part as the life of the party. Light, bright, refreshing and gulpable beyond compare, Rosé at its best serves as a signal for long days ahead full of sun and fun with food and friends. We love these wines and we know you to love them too, so once again, we’re dedicating a whole day to taste through a slew of these pink pearls. Join us on Saturday, June 24th outdoors behind the Post Office building on Mt. Vernon for an informative yet informal tasting that’ll include many of the season’s finest Rosés culled from all over the globe, both sparkly and still.

As always, we’re breaking this thing into 2 sessions (12-2 pm and 3-5 pm) to keep it all nice and cool, so please get your tickets now to secure your preferred time slot. The price is $39 per person and this is arguably one of our most popular tastings of the year, so please don’t delay. You’ll be rewarded with not only a fun-the-sun Saturday sipping cool wines with a crew of pros doing the pouring, but you’ll enjoy some seriously nice pricing on all of the bottles – just for you & just for the day, so c’mon and let’s drink pink!