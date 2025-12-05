Room Service: Holiday Edition
Friday, December 12, 2025

Room Service: Holiday Edition

1345 4th St NE

Union Market District

About This Event

Room Service returns for the holidays—bigger, brighter and more festive than ever! This edition brings back the designers you love with expanded retail, cozy seasonal pop ups and plenty of ways to celebrate the season.

The show will feature, Hot Lotty by Bar Betsie, a nostalgic, outdoor winter popup bar set in the motel’s courtyard. Gather around fire pits, sip mulled wine, hot toddies and spiked cider and soak in vintage holiday vibes.

Check out Room 207 as JAB Arts transforms the Plant Shop into the Print Shop. Shop prints by 15 artists from the DMV and across the country, plus exclusive limited-edition prints (available only at Room Service) as well as numbered and open editions.

Date

Friday, December 12, 2025 04:00 pm

Location

Union Market District
