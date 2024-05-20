Rook Richards: The Boro Tysons Summer Concert Series

Thursday, May 30, 2024

Rook Richards: The Boro Tysons Summer Concert Series

8350 Broad Street Tysons, VA 22102
Tysons Corner // McLean VA

The Boro

Free

Prepare to immerse yourself in the vibrant ambiance of The Free Concert Series at The Boro Tysons, a celebration of local talent set against the backdrop of warm summer nights. From the infectious beats of pop to the soulful melodies of jazz, this event offers a diverse showcase of the dynamic music scene within the DMV area.

Save the dates for Thursday evenings from May 30 to August 29, marking the beginning of an extraordinary summer concert series. This season’s lineup includes:

Sit back in the provided chairs, play some lawn games and sip on delicious drinks while enjoying the tunes. Hope to see you there!

Thursday, May 30, 2024 05:30 pm

The Boro
