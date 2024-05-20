Tuesday, June 25th, 2024 @ 12:00:am
Thursday, June 27, 2024
Rook Richards: The Boro Tysons Summer Concert Series
8350 Broad Street Tysons, VA 22102
About This Event
Prepare to immerse yourself in the vibrant ambiance of The Free Concert Series at The Boro Tysons, a celebration of local talent set against the backdrop of warm summer nights. From the infectious beats of pop to the soulful melodies of jazz, this event offers a diverse showcase of the dynamic music scene within the DMV area.
Save the dates for Thursday evenings from May 30 to August 29, marking the beginning of an extraordinary summer concert series. This season’s lineup includes:
- June 27: Rook Richards
- July 11: The Shane Gamble Band
- July 18: David Thong
- July 25: Rook Richards
- August 1: David Thong
- August 8: JWX: The Jarreau Williams Experience
- August 15: The Junior Bryce Band
- August 22: Justin Trawick and The Common Good
- August 29: Rook Richards
- September 5: Pebble to Pearl
- September 12: Hand Painted Swinger
Sit back in the provided chairs, play some lawn games and sip on delicious drinks while enjoying the tunes. Hope to see you there!
