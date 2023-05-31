Rooftop Trivia at Hi-Lawn

Put your knowledge to the test with DC Fray + Hi-Lawn’s free trivia nights! Join us on Mondays from 7-8 p.m. May 15 through October 23 for three or more rounds of trivia + prizes every round. Enjoy exclusive food + drink specials at this incredible rooftop greenspace. Bring your own blankets and chill with us on the lawn! RSVPs encouraged, walk-ins accepted where space is available.