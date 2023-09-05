Rooftop R&B Party

As the summer season draws to a close, join me for an unforgettable End of Summer Rooftop Party at the exquisite Lord Baltimore’s Rooftop Terrace, this exclusive event offers a magnificent setting to bid farewell to summer while enjoying breathtaking views, delightful music, and a vibrant ambiance.

Arrive early! Music stops at 10pm and rooftop networking from 10pm-11pm.

But I will be coming back hard with an event in December for my first New year’s event , stay tuned!

Buy a 1 ticket, bring 1 complementary guest.

Features:

Inside/outside space. Nothing stops the party!

Cash Bar

Limited food menu available, Wings, burgers, ect..

Videographer: All attendees will receive a Google link to their photos and the recap promo. The link will be sent out 1 week after the event.

360 Photobooth! Clips are included in the ticket price. link will be sent after the event.

Dress Code: Whatever makes you happy and comfortable!

Parking:

$15 valet parking with the purchase of $50 or more. (keep your receipts) $45 otherwise. Payment will need be made at the front desk, payment is not made to the valet attendant.

Parking Garages:

One with an entrance in the middle of Fayette Street (coming from Charles).

One on Baltimore Street in the old Holiday Inn/Radisson building

One off of Charles just before Fayette.

Rules:

Attendees age need to be 21+.

No smoking on the premises

Looking forward to Jamming with you all on the rooftop for the close out event of 2023!