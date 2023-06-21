Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Rooftop Party For The 4th of July

222 M St. NE, DC
NoMa

Upstairs Rooftop at The Morrow

About This Event

Celebrate Independence Day with DJ’s, specialty cocktails, and a view of the fireworks on the 4th for the newest rooftop located at The Morrow hotel. A vibrant rooftop playground with panoramic views of the city, with indoor and outdoor space featuring lounge-style couches, firepits, and a wrap-around bar.

Date

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 12:00 pm

Location

Upstairs Rooftop at The Morrow
