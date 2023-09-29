Rooftop Bingo at Hi-Lawn

Test your luck with DC Fray + Hi-Lawn at our free bingo nights this October! Join us on Wednesdays from 7-8 p.m. and Saturdays from 1-3 p.m. for six or more rounds of bingo + prizes every round. Enjoy exclusive food + drink specials at this incredible rooftop greenspace.

This event is 21+ only. RSVPs encouraged, walk-ins accepted where space is available.