Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Rooftop Bingo at Hi-Lawn

1309 5th St NE, Washington, DC 20002

Hi-Lawn

Free

About This Event

Join DC Fray and Hi-Lawn for FREE, in-person bingo on Wednesdays!

DC Fray and Union Market will provide the host, the bingo materials (daubers too!), and the awesome prizes for you to win.

COST // NOTHING! This event is totally free, all you have to do is show up!

WHAT DO I GET? // Your ticket comes with 6-8 rounds of bingo with a prize for each round and an evening of fun outside at on the rooftop of Hi-Lawn.

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 07:00 pm

