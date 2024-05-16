Rolling to Remember
Friday, May 24, 2024

Rolling to Remember: May 24 - 26

3101 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington, DC 20016
Cleveland Park Woodley Park

Washington National Cathedral

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

Free

About This Event

Rolling to Remember, a motorcycle rally held to raise awareness of critical issues faced by veterans, honors those missing in action and prisoners of war. With a mission to deliver a message to Congress and the American people about the struggles veterans face, particularly the suicide crisis, this event is a powerful tribute. The weekend will feature an array of events, including the Blessing of the Bikes, candlelight vigil, and a demonstration ride.

Tags

EventsLive performancesOutdoor Activities

Share with friends

Date

Friday, May 24, 2024 05:00 pm

Location

Washington National Cathedral
View Map