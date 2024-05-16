Tuesday, May 21st, 2024 @ 6:00:pm
Open House Reception
MONKO Dispensary
Washington National CathedralMore details
Rolling to Remember, a motorcycle rally held to raise awareness of critical issues faced by veterans, honors those missing in action and prisoners of war. With a mission to deliver a message to Congress and the American people about the struggles veterans face, particularly the suicide crisis, this event is a powerful tribute. The weekend will feature an array of events, including the Blessing of the Bikes, candlelight vigil, and a demonstration ride.
InterestsEvents, Live performances, Outdoor Activities
NeighborhoodCleveland Park, Woodley Park
Share with friends