Rock And Roll Event Benefiting The Children’s Inn at NIH

Since 2004, our signature annual concert featuring legendary musicians from across the globe has raised nearly $1,000,000 for children (and parents) in need.

The Rock and Roll for Children Foundation is a non-profit, all-volunteer 501(c)3 charity committed to the health of children. All funds raised above expenses (such as postage and other fees) goes directly to The Children’s Inn at NIH.

A General Admission ticket gives you access to the main floor and front of stage and OPEN BAR. No seating is available on the main floor but there is plenty of room to dance.

Or get one of the limited number of General Admission with Balcony Access tickets. It includes a non-reserved seat on either side of the balcony and access to an Open Premium bar on the balcony level. Gives you a place to sit down and chill between sets. And you can still head downstairs to dance on the main floor and check out the auction items.

Also available are VIP Packages that gets you the best views in the house. The VIP Package includes reserved seating in the center of the balcony with waitstaff service for the Open Premium bar.

Back To The DMV By Popular Demand.

The Only Area Appearance of one of the Greatest Rhythm and Blues Bands:

Steve Smith and the Nakeds

Benefiting The Children’s Inn at NIH

We are excited to announce that our headliner for our 2025 event is the wildly popular R&B band, Steve Smith and the Nakeds.

This ten-man unit consists of a four-piece rhythm section, a five-piece brass section, and its lead vocalist, Steve Smith. Together, Steve Smith and the Nakeds are now celebrating over fifty esteemed years of live performances and studio recordings. During that time, the rhythm & blues powerhouse has thrived with their distinct infectious blend of rhythm, brass, and fun. Throughout their history, the band has shared the touring stage and recording studio over 200 times with Bruce Springsteen’s saxophonist, Clarence Clemons for a series of critically acclaimed performances. They have been featured on television, appearing on MTV’s video countdown program “The Basement Tapes” and an episode of “The Family Guy” and on movie soundtracks (“Dumb and Dumber”, “The Greatest Beer Run Ever”).

The event opens with local fav Mojo Sun

It’s time to get your ticket to the Fillmore in Silver Spring for a night of amazing classic rock benefiting the Children’s Inn at NIH. Get one. Get two. Get as many as you want. And get ready for an exciting online and live auction.