Saturday, September 9, 2023

Robert Glasper

1551 Trap Rd. Vienna, VA

Wolf Trap - Filene Center

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

$49+

About This Event

Five-time Grammy-winning pianist, composer, producer, and founding member of the Kennedy Center’s Hip Hop Culture Council, Robert Glasper celebrates the 50th anniversary of hip hop through the lens of his groundbreaking, award-winning, and genre-shattering brand, Black Radio. This one night only concert will feature a host of special guests spanning styles and generations and will certainly be an evening to remember.

Tags

EventsConcertArtistsLive performances

Share with friends

Date

Saturday, September 9, 2023 08:00 pm

Location

Wolf Trap - Filene Center
View Map