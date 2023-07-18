RoadtoHLTH at Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History

Unite and Explore: Calling all remarkable women in the field of health IT! On August 18th, at 10 am, we invite you to embark on an extraordinary journey of inspiration and knowledge as we visit the renowned Smithsonian Museum of Natural History in the heart of Washington DC. Immerse yourself in captivating exhibits, witness the wonders of science, and connect with professionals who share your passion for health IT.

After an enriching exploration of the museum’s treasures, we will gather together for a delightful post-visit meal.