Sunday, April 9, 2023

RiverRun Festival Film Screening: Man on Wire and Q&A with Philippe Petit

2700 F St NW, Washington, DC 20566
Foggy Bottom

Kennedy Center

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

Free +

About This Event

Following a screening of Man on Wire, legendary French high-wire artist Philippe Petit, whose incredible feats include tight-rope walks across Niagara Falls and between the towers of Notre Dame Cathedral, will relate his experiences making the award-winning film and answer questions from the audience.

Online advance reservations for a given performance date will open on a rolling basis, opening every Wednesday two weeks out from the date.

Tags

Share with friends

Date

Sunday, April 9, 2023 03:00 pm
Doors open at 3:00 pm

Location

Kennedy Center
View Map