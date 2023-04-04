RiverRun Festival Film Screening: Man on Wire and Q&A with Philippe Petit

Saturday, May 6th, 2023 @ 2:00:pm
DC Wine Walk Spring 2023
Bethesda Row, H Street/Capital Hill, Clarendon, Georgetown, West Post (5 neighborhoods simultaneously)
Kennedy CenterMore details
Following a screening of Man on Wire, legendary French high-wire artist Philippe Petit, whose incredible feats include tight-rope walks across Niagara Falls and between the towers of Notre Dame Cathedral, will relate his experiences making the award-winning film and answer questions from the audience.
Online advance reservations for a given performance date will open on a rolling basis, opening every Wednesday two weeks out from the date.
Share with friends