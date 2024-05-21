RIOT!
Friday, June 7, 2024

RIOT!

2135 Queens Chapel Rd NE, Washington, DC
Brentwood

Echostage

The Official Opening Dance Party of Capital Pride features a star-studded gender bending performance line-up including Rupaul’s Drag Race star Sapphira Cristál and an insane line up of the region’s most amazing performers: Haus of Bambi, Jaxknife Complex, King Molasses, Sapphire Dupree, Sasha Adams Sanchez, S’HE, Bumper, Da Boobie, Evry Pleasure, Mari Con Carne, Connor, and Chazmen Sonique! Combine all that with DJs Dez Jordan, Tezrah, Ed Bailey, and WessTheDJ and this is primed to be a completely remarkable experience to start off Capital Pride weekend 2024 in DC!

Date

Friday, June 7, 2024 09:00 pm

Location

Echostage
