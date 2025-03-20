Revival Threads: A Curated Sip and Shop Experience
Sunday, March 30, 2025

1270 5th Street NE

Union Market District

Emma McMorran x Katharine Heyl Art present Revival Threads: A Curated Sip and Shop Experience!

Join us on March 30 from 12-4 PM at 1270 5th Street NE for a one-of-a-kind shopping and art experience! Emma McMorran is hosting her first-ever closet sale, featuring a curated collection inspired by the vibrant artwork of Katharine Heyl. Katharine will create custom commission portraits in her signature style during the event. Plus, Stitches DC will offer custom embroidery onsite—bring your own pieces or personalize a new find from Emma’s collection. Celebrate thread, color and spring with this exciting collaboration!

12:00 pm

