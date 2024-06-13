Reservoir Park Grand Opening
Saturday, June 15, 2024

2501 North Capitol ST NW
Bloomingdale // Eckington

Come and enjoy a day packed with fun activities, including thrilling games, live music performances, a variety of delicious food trucks, and much more. Don’t miss out on this vibrant community event—bring your family and friends to celebrate and explore all the fantastic new amenities Reservoir Park has to offer!

Outdoor Activities

Saturday, June 15, 2024 10:00 am

