Reservoir Park Grand Opening

Friday, June 14th, 2024 @ 6:00:pm
Professor Louie and the Crowmatix: Fridays at Fort Totten Free Concert Series
The Modern at Art Place
Reservoir Park Recreation CenterMore details
Come and enjoy a day packed with fun activities, including thrilling games, live music performances, a variety of delicious food trucks, and much more. Don’t miss out on this vibrant community event—bring your family and friends to celebrate and explore all the fantastic new amenities Reservoir Park has to offer!
InterestsOutdoor Activities
NeighborhoodBloomingdale // Eckington
