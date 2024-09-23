Renew: Capital City Symphony In Concert

We bring in our season with an invitation to “stay put for a spell” in a musical evening of rebirth, rest, and resilience. Carlos Simon’s “Breathe” sets the scene, inviting a moment of introspective calm. Centered, we move into the exuberance and abandon of Beethoven’s Symphony No. 7. Finally, Stravinsky’s Firebird Suite ignites the program’s conclusion, depicting a renewal fueled with primal energy. Together, these pieces remind us to find peace within, awaken our sense of joy, and celebrate the transformative power of starting anew.