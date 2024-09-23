Renew: Capital City Symphony In Concert

Sunday, September 22nd, 2024 @ 7:00:pm
Sunday Night Bingo at Calico
Calico
Atlas Performing Arts CenterMore details
We bring in our season with an invitation to “stay put for a spell” in a musical evening of rebirth, rest, and resilience. Carlos Simon’s “Breathe” sets the scene, inviting a moment of introspective calm. Centered, we move into the exuberance and abandon of Beethoven’s Symphony No. 7. Finally, Stravinsky’s Firebird Suite ignites the program’s conclusion, depicting a renewal fueled with primal energy. Together, these pieces remind us to find peace within, awaken our sense of joy, and celebrate the transformative power of starting anew.
InterestsLive performances
NeighborhoodCapital Hill
Share with friends