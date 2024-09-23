Renew: Capital City Symphony In Concert
Sunday, October 6, 2024

1333 H St NE, Washington, District of Columbia 20002, US
Capital Hill

Atlas Performing Arts Center

We bring in our season with an invitation to “stay put for a spell” in a musical evening of rebirth, rest, and resilience. Carlos Simon’s “Breathe” sets the scene, inviting a moment of introspective calm. Centered, we move into the exuberance and abandon of Beethoven’s Symphony No. 7. Finally, Stravinsky’s Firebird Suite ignites the program’s conclusion, depicting a renewal fueled with primal energy. Together, these pieces remind us to find peace within, awaken our sense of joy, and celebrate the transformative power of starting anew.

Date

Sunday, October 6, 2024 05:00 pm
Doors open at 04:30 pm

