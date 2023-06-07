RENAISSANCE \ RENAIDDANCE: Beyoncé Dance Night

RENAISSANCE \ RENAIDDANCE is a celebration of Queen B’s latest masterpiece and the ballroom, disco + techno scenes that inspired it. Expect a full album singalong at 11PM and sounds by DJ Confetti The First before and after.
With a mission to make fun possible Fraylife members receive unlimited access to our digital content, including new articles published daily, activity guides and more, as well exclusive access to member events, discounts on our sports leagues and events, first-access tickets, and giveaways to some of the best things to do in the D.C. area!