Friday, June 30, 2023

RENAISSANCE \ RENAIDDANCE: Beyoncé Dance Night

620 T St. NW, DC

Howard Theatre

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

$15+

About This Event

RENAISSANCE \ RENAIDDANCE is a celebration of Queen B’s latest masterpiece and the ballroom, disco + techno scenes that inspired it. Expect a full album singalong at 11PM and sounds by DJ Confetti The First before and after.

Tags

EventsDJDanceLive performances

Share with friends

Date

Friday, June 30, 2023 09:00 pm

Location

Howard Theatre
View Map