Regina Spektor’s music marries her classical piano training with sharp pop hooks and nuanced lyrics. Spektor’s most recent album, Home, Before and After (2022), continues her gift for “spinning fictional, winding tales into songs that utilize humor and absurdity for the purpose of pointed social commentary” (Esquire). Spektor’s songs have appeared in TV shows and movies including Orange Is The New Black, Grey’s Anatomy, Weeds, How I Met Your Mother, Veronica Mars, The Good Wife, and (500) Days of Summer. Aimee Mann starts the evening with her soulful sound.