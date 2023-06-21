Thursday, August 3, 2023

Regina Spektor

1551 Trap Rd. Vienna, VA

Wolf Trap - Filene Center

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

$35+

About This Event

Regina Spektor’s music marries her classical piano training with sharp pop hooks and nuanced lyrics. Spektor’s most recent album, Home, Before and After (2022), continues her gift for “spinning fictional, winding tales into songs that utilize humor and absurdity for the purpose of pointed social commentary” (Esquire). Spektor’s songs have appeared in TV shows and movies including Orange Is The New BlackGrey’s AnatomyWeedsHow I Met Your MotherVeronica MarsThe Good Wife, and (500) Days of Summer. Aimee Mann starts the evening with her soulful sound.

Tags

EventsConcertArtistsLive performances

Share with friends

Date

Thursday, August 3, 2023 08:00 pm

Location

Wolf Trap - Filene Center
View Map