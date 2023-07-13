Monday, July 17, 2023

Reflections: Meditation and Sound Bath

401 F St. NW, DC
Penn Quarter

National Building Museum

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

$20

About This Event

Experience the Summer Block Party installation, Look Here by Suchi Reddy, at this unique after-hours event. Each 30-minute guided session will be an immersive soundscape meditation of deep reflection, contemplation, and sensory healing. Through sound vibrations, connect with the installation and the architecture of the Great Hall. After the guided session, participants can explore the installation until 5:30pm.

No experience necessary, all are welcome. Limited to 50 attendees per session. Attendees may bring a yoga mat or blanket to lay on.

Tags

museums

Interests

Share with friends

Date

Monday, July 17, 2023 04:30 pm

Location

National Building Museum
View Map