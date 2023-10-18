Reel Affirmations Film Festival

Reel Affirmations will screen a total of 19 live showcases of 32 films in the private screening room at the Eaton Hotel in downtown D.C. Of the 32 films, 18 are feature length and 14 are short films, with four North American premieres and three US premieres.

Reel Affirmations 2023 includes the Virtual Film Festival providing online access to 43 films for those film lovers who cannot attend the festival in person, with a viewing window from Oct. 23 to Oct. 29th. Of the 43 films, 26 are available exclusively online.

A party for the 30th anniversary, the Reel Gleeful Celebration, is at the Eaton Hotel this Saturday, Oct. 21, from 8:00 PM to 10:00 PM. The party will recognize and pay tribute to the 30-year history of the festival with special guests from the organization’s past to help celebrate, including programmers, filmmakers, and festival directors. Popular local DJ MIM will be spinning, and in addition to food and beverages, special cakes will be provided by the award-winning Mr Bake’s Kareen Queeman.