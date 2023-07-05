RE/ENVISIONING Gallery Opening Reception

On View: July 5th through August 18th, 2023

Location: DC Commission on the Arts and Humanities, 200 I St SE, Washington, DC 20003

Gallery Hours: Monday through Friday, 9 am to 5:30 pm

Opening Reception: Thursday, July 6th, 6-8 pm

Artist Talk: Tuesday, July 18, 2023, 6:30 pm

Community Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023, 12-2 pm

Website: www.reenvisioningexhibit.com

Curators Nicole Dowd and Allison Nance present RE/ENVISIONING featuring artists Adele Yiseol Kenworthy, Antonio McAfee, Stephanie Mercedes, Fargo Tbakhi, Jessica Valoris, and Stephanie J. Williams, opening at the DC Commission on the Arts and Humanities (CAH) gallery on July 5th and running through August 18th, 2023. On Saturday, August 12, participating artists will lead workshops for DC residents and visitors as part of a Community Day. This project is made possible by an Art Exhibition (Curatorial) Grant from CAH.Who writes history? The victor? The colonizer? The algorithm which controls our digital feeds? This exhibition brings together these six artists to present work that re-examines stories that have historically defined our collective consciousness and are often used to justify discriminatory biases and systems. RE/ENVISIONING contains a mere six stories in a sea of multitudes of lost or suppressed narratives, featuring work that examines and questions the paradox of nationhood, catharsis through storytelling and reimagining of historically ignored and stereotyped peoples, and colonized narratives that spread and evolve through both diaspora and digital connectivity. The artists’ decolonized narratives ask the audience to consider an alternative worldview on widely accepted norms, traditions, and beliefs.