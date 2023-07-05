RE/ENVISIONING Gallery Closing Day

Who writes history? The victor? The colonizer? The algorithm which controls our digital feeds? RE/ENVISIONING brings together six artists to present work that re-examines stories that have historically defined our collective consciousness and are often used to justify discriminatory biases and systems.

RE/ENVISIONING contains a mere six stories in a sea of multitudes of lost or suppressed narratives, featuring work that examines and questions the paradox of nationhood, catharsis through storytelling and reimagining of historically ignored and stereotyped peoples, and colonized narratives that spread and evolve through both diaspora and digital connectivity. The artists’ decolonized narratives ask the audience to consider an alternative worldview on widely accepted norms, traditions, and beliefs.