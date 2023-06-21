Sunday, September 17, 2023

Ray LaMontagne

1551 Trap Rd. Vienna, VA

Wolf Trap - Filene Center

$39+

About This Event

Master songwriter Ray LaMontagne creates folk songs that are alternately lush and intimately earthy. Taking inspiration from Laurel Canyon-era greats like Stephen Stills, Richard Manuel, and Rick Danko, LaMontagne weaves together lyrics and music full of heart and soul. 

Many of his songs, including “You Are the Best Thing,” “Let It Be Me,” and “Be Here Now” have been featured on countless hit shows such as BonesCriminal MindsHouseER, and One Tree Hill. Kentucky singer/songwriter Tomberlin opens the show.

Sunday, September 17, 2023 08:00 pm

