Rat Gallery Summer Show

Rat GalleryMore details
A show featuring the work of Ina Quadrio Curzio, Samantha Van Heest, Nancy, and Nicole Maloof! Free and open to the public (donations appreciated) – RSVPs are so that we can get a good idea of how many folks we’ll have with us. Doors 6pm, artist talks at 7.
Rat Gallery is a community-supported art gallery created to cultivate an atmosphere of connection and collaboration. We curate multi-disciplinary events that facilitate authentic encounters between artists, guests, and artwork.
We empower artists through lowered commission costs and submission fees, connecting them to a supportive community in the Washington D.C. area. Our collaborative events are unique gatherings that invite guests to experience artwork in a direct, relational setting – we hope to see you at an event soon!
Learn more at ratgallerydc.com or @ratgallerydc on instagram.
NeighborhoodNoMa
