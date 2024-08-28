Rat Gallery Fall Show
Saturday, September 21, 2024

52 O St. NW #202B, Washington, District of Columbia 20001, US
NoMa Union Market

Rat Gallery

RSVP for free or by donation.

A solo show featuring the work of Tahereh Vahedian. Doors 6pm, artist talk 7pm. Free and open to the public (donations appreciated).

Rat Gallery is a community-supported art gallery created to cultivate an atmosphere of connection and collaboration. We curate multi-disciplinary events that facilitate authentic encounters between artists, guests, and artwork.

We empower artists through lowered commission costs and submission fees, connecting them to a supportive community in the Washington D.C. area. Our collaborative events are unique gatherings that invite guests to experience artwork in a direct, relational setting – we hope to see you at an event soon!

Learn more at ratgallerydc.com or @ratgallerydc on instagram.

