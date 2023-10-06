Monday, October 16, 2023

Queer Soup Night DMV

500 8th St. SE, DC
Capital Hill

As You Are

Suggested donation between $10-20

About This Event

Calling all lovers of queer love, joy, and soup to join us for our first QSN DMV fundraiser, featuring Chef Kareem Mr. Bake Queeman, Chef Mykie Moll and Chef Angela Rose dishing out delectable soups and AYA bartenders serving up beautiful bevies at As You Are Bar.

Suggested soup donation is $10-20. All proceeds will go to local Black-led, abolitionist defense hub, Harriet’s Wildest Dreams. All are welcome, regardless of funds.

Soup will be first come, first served!

Monday, October 16, 2023 07:00 pm

As You Are
