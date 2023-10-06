Queer Soup Night DMV

Calling all lovers of queer love, joy, and soup to join us for our first QSN DMV fundraiser, featuring Chef Kareem Mr. Bake Queeman, Chef Mykie Moll and Chef Angela Rose dishing out delectable soups and AYA bartenders serving up beautiful bevies at As You Are Bar.

Suggested soup donation is $10-20. All proceeds will go to local Black-led, abolitionist defense hub, Harriet’s Wildest Dreams. All are welcome, regardless of funds.

Soup will be first come, first served!