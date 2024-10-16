Join us at the Queer Indie Author & Vendor Market at Atlas Brew Works Ivy City Brewery & Taproom for a day filled with queer stories, art, creativity, diversity, and inclusivity. Discover unique works from talented indie authors, artists, healers, and other vendors showcasing and selling their art, literature, crafts, and services. Support the queer community by browsing through a variety of products and connecting with like-minded individuals. Don’t miss this opportunity to celebrate queer voices and talents in a welcoming environment!

Want to be a featured author or vendor? Apply now!

https://forms.gle/t7cyC3g1adTrE4jz9

Hosted by Healing Stories, Animal Party Kiki Books, LLC @animalpartykiki & ThirdEye Editing, LLC, @thirdeye_editing. Learn more about the hosts by following on instagram!