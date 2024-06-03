Queer Art Salon Opening Reception

Join us for the grand opening of the 2024 Queer Art Salon – celebrating diverse and vibrant expressions of queer creativity.

Founded in 2023, by artist Ashley Jaye Williams and curator/ gallery director Abbey Alison McClain, the Queer Art Salon is an artistic project that combines a visual art exhibition with performance and installation pieces. This month-long project, now in its second year, features artists based in the Washington, DC area who are Gay, Lesbian, Bisexual, Trans, and other Queer identities.

2024 Artists include: Adam Chamy, Alexander D’Agostino, Alloura Rosé, AnaMarie V. King, Angella Orsini, Anthony Le, Ashley Jaye Williams, Braxton Mann, Brittany Mona’, Brooklyn Rando, C.S. Corbin, Chrys Seawood, danyelicafish, Diane D’Costa, Fatima Janneh, Hien Kat Nguyen, Idris Agüero, Kamille Simone, Katie Macyshyn, Kiel Posner, Kim Sandara, Kimila Lee Miller, Laya Monarez, Locko, Lucas J Rougeux, Mariah Miranda, Mentwab Easwaran, Mike P. Jr., Miss Greg David, Nathan Hosmer Nevarez, Nikki Brooks, Pussy Noir, Ra Bacchus, Rashad Ali Muhammad, Rocheny Pricien, Shyama Kuver, SIFU SUN, Stephanie Mercedes, Stewart Gray III, Taryn Harris, Uyen Hoang, and Wes Holloway.

2024 Curatorial team: Ashley Jaye Williams, Abbey Alison McClain, Danyela Brown, Lucas J Rougeux, Maria Bastasch, and Anthony Le.

Rainbow Sponsor: Playhaus

Curatorial Sponsors: Topo Chico, NoMa BID

Photo credit: Mariah Miranda