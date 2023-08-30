Pup Love: A Dog Adoption Event

Member Price: Free Learn More

Come by and meet adoptable dogs, who need loving homes. Meet the team behind Rural Dog Rescue and learn about their adoption process. They welcome your questions and will happily assist you! The adoption event will take place outdoors in front of our shop. If rain occurs, we will move the event indoors.

In addition to the adoption event, we will be featuring a selection of small businesses from our beloved community, offering a variety of unique dog-related gifts and goods.

And last but not least, we will be handing out free pup cups to our beloved dog visitors. Pup cups will be handed out indoors.