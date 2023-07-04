Community Submitted

Sunday, July 16, 2023

Punk Rock Parking Lot

10673 Braddock Rd. Fairfax, VA
Fairfax

Fat's Fairfax

In response to the pandemic in 2020, Roxplosion launched a radical idea to bring the “hibernating” DC punk scene back to life: rock bands, playing outdoors, in a socially distanced environment. By necessity, this was in a parking lot. The Punk Rock Parking Lot series has proven to be a lifeline for DC’s DIY punk scene as many other venues were forced to pause or shutdown. Fans can now enjoy free shows, once a month, at Fat’s Fairfax and the Iris Garden Bar. The rebirth has been a tremendous success, once again highlighting some of the DC area’s leading acts as well as the bands everyone will soon be talking about.

