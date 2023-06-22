Thursday, June 29th, 2023 @ 6:30:pm
How D.C. Moves: District Fray’s Summer Party
DC Improv Comedy Club
Come out and wordplay! You’re invited to watch or compete in Pun DMV, our pun contest. The night is hosted by Dana Fleitman, and it has two events:
The Freestyle: Each competitor chooses a punning theme, then prepares in advance a three-minute speech packed with puns inspired by that theme.
The Tournament: An on-the-spot punning tournament featuring up to 20 people.
