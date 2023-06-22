Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Pun DMV

1140 Connecticut Ave. NW, DC
Downtown

DC Improv Comedy Club

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

$7+

About This Event

Come out and wordplay! You’re invited to watch or compete in Pun DMV, our pun contest. The night is hosted by Dana Fleitman, and it has two events:

The Freestyle: Each competitor chooses a punning theme, then prepares in advance a three-minute speech packed with puns inspired by that theme.

The Tournament: An on-the-spot punning tournament featuring up to 20 people.

Tags

Comedy

Interests

Share with friends

Date

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 07:30 am

Location

DC Improv Comedy Club
View Map