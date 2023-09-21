Let’s celebrate fall, y’all!

Bring the whole family and watch as the magic of the season unfolds before your eyes at Carlyle Crossing’s Pumpkin Palooza on Saturday, October 21 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Let your creativity run wild as you transform ordinary pumpkins into works of art at our pumpkin decorating station. Enjoy the laughter and excitement as your little ones get their faces painted with whimsical designs that capture the spirit of the season. Fill up trick-or-treat goodie bags to get a jump-start on the Halloween fun. Check out some live entertainment, local vendors and lawn games. And for the adults, savor the flavors of fall with a delightful selection of seasonal samples at our charming beer garden.

Best of all, this incredible event is absolutely free! So mark your calendars, spread the word and come join us for a day filled with festive fall fun.