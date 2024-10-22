Pumpkin Fest 2024
Sunday, October 27, 2024

Pumpkin Fest 2024

1101 First Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002

Wunder Garten

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

About This Event

What is PumpkinFest?

Come carve a pumpkin with us! Every year Habitat Young Professionals hosts PumpkinFest as an opportunity for young professionals in the DMV area to gather, socialize, and celebrate the fall season while learning more about the work of Habitat for Humanity of Washington D.C. & Northern Virginia.

At Habitat DC-NOVA, we seek to provide safe, affordable housing for local families, and we would love to get you involved in that mission! The funds raised from this PumpkinFest event go directly to serve that mission.

Tags

Share with friends

Date

Sunday, October 27, 2024 01:00 pm

Location

Wunder Garten
View Map