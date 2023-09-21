Public Art, Activism, and Historic Memory

On the 50th anniversary of the military coup in Chile, a panel discussion will examine the importance of culture as a tool for building solidarity and advancing justice.

This program is held in conjunction with the exhibition of Todas Las Manos, a five-part mural installation created by Francisco Letelier and artists from the Latin American Youth Center, on view in the Great Hall of the MLK Library.

This public art project celebrates the pursuit of human rights and global justice and commemorates the 1976 assassination in Washington of former Chilean Ambassador Orlando Letelier (the artist’s father) and Ronni Karpen Moffitt by agents of the Chilean dictatorship. Letelier and Moffitt were colleagues at the Institute for Policy Studies.

In the half-century since the Chilean coup, Chilean exiles have created a new home in the United States. Through solidarity and cultural exchange, efforts in Chile have joined efforts to advance social justice and memory in the United States and around the world. Join us for poetry and discussion.