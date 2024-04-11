Psychiatric Mental-Health Nurse Practitioner

Join us at Renewal Village’s Sacred Sunday, a safe space for collective healing and connection. Our circle is a blend of therapy, girls’ night, and meditation. The circle is an invitation to nurture your relationship with self within the transformative and healing space of sisterhood.

Our Sacred Sunday circle is all about cultivating stillness and creating space for peace, healing, and creation.

Sacred Sunday is for Women Seeking:

An escape from burnout and the daily demands of womanhood.

Stillness.

A deeper connection with their intuition.

Inspiration.

A vibrant community of like-minded women.

What to Expect:

A safe space for vulnerability, authenticity, and sisterhood.

Guided meditation/restorative yoga led by certified restorative yoga practitioner.

An intuitive host with nearly 10 years of mental health experience guiding the collective healing of the circle.

Healing through movement and storytelling.

Positive energy and connection.

CBD and CBD/THC gummies to help calm the mind and open the heart.

How to Prepare:

Bring a journal, pen, and yoga mat. *Yoga mats are available for rent but are subject to availability.

Dress in yoga attire, athleisure, or any clothing suitable for gentle movement and stretching.

Arrive promptly as entry will be denied once we commence.

See you in the circle!

The circle has limited Spots for only 10 women, so secure your spot now! * Please note tickets are non-refundable.