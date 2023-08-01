Protex live at Comet Ping Pong

Founders Aidan Murtagh and Dave McMaster reformed the band and shows followed across Europe before the band were invited to tour Japan. Protex continued to tour intensively and in 2014 were invited to play the prestigious South by Southwest festival in Austin, Texas. They returned the following year and have become regulars at the festival, often playing there as part of larger US tours.

In 2016 Protex concentrated on completing the album Tightrope and signed to Bachelor Records. Tightrope was released in early 2017, before the band returned to the USA with a tour that began with a sold-out New York show and finished with a festival appearance in San Antonio.

With touring on hold during the pandemic, the band concentrated on recording a new album Wicked Ways, released on Bachelor Records in August this year. And with tours already coming together for Europe and the US, 2023 is already looking like another busy year for Protex.