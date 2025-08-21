Get ready to travel back in time to the era of speakeasies and jazz with Prohibition Time Burlesque, where the roaring 20s come to life! This Halloween, we are inviting you to a sophisticated celebration.

Step into the Boiler Room — a cozy escape with a touch of mystery. We are excited to welcome you to join our immersive theatrical experience that drops you into the Roaring ’20s… filled with mystery, mischief, and dazzling performances. As the night unfolds, you’ll help unlock the first clues and witness a string of unforgettable acts — from sultry solos to high-energy tap, masked dances, and mysteries yet to solve.

Brought to you by one of the DMV’s most cutting-edge dance companies — known for its live performances on national news outlets — this new show is more than entertainment. It’s an interactive journey through Jazz Age intrigue, complete with dance, vintage games, and a twist ending worthy of the era. Come curious, dress for Prohibition time (if you wish), and prepare to be part of something truly one-of-a-kind.