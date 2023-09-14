Monday, September 18, 2023

Profs & Pints DC: How Politics Got So Nasty

801 E St NW, Washington, DC 20004
Penn Quarter

Penn Social

$14.31

About This Event

Profs and Pints DC presents: “How Politics Got So Nasty,” on what leads politicians in democracies to use violent and dangerous political rhetoric, with Thomas Zeitzoff, associate professor in American University’s School of Public Affairs and author of Nasty Politics.

Come to DC’s Penn Social to hear such questions tackled by Thomas Zeitzoff, who teaches courses and conducts research on political psychology, political violence, and extremism and is the author of Nasty Politics: The Logic of Insults, Threats, and Incitement.

Date

Monday, September 18, 2023 06:00 pm

Location

Penn Social
