Professional Ultimate Frisbee Championship for Women + Nonbinary Athletes

Watch the most talented women and nonbinary ultimate frisbee players in the nation compete for the Premier League Championship. DC’s pro ultimate team for women and nonbinary athletes — DC Shadow — will take on three other teams from across the country for this year’s title.

Semifinals will take place on June 17th at 4pm and 7pm. Finals will take place on June 18th at 2pm. There will be tailgates before each event and after-parties at local bars.

DC Shadow is part of the Premier Ultimate League, a national nonprofit professional ultimate disc league for women, transgender, non-binary, genderqueer, and genderfluid people. DC Shadow aims to use its platform to elevate gender and racial justice issues, including the support of LGBTQ+ athletes.