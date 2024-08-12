Professional Fighters League Playoffs

Member Price: Free Learn More

World-class MMA action is back in the Nation’s Capital as the Professional Fighters League (PFL) returns to The Anthem at the Wharf on Friday, August 23, 2024, for the last round of the 2024 PFL Playoffs.

Featherweight and welterweight fighters will battle for their spot in the 2024 Championship – and the chance to earn a $1,000,000 purse!

Doors open at 6pm with undercard bouts at 630pm and main event fights at 10pm.

Last year’s Championship was sold-out, so buy your tickets now at all Ticketmaster outlets.

#Fraylife+ members enjoy 2 free tickets while supplies last! Redeem this reward as a new or existing member here!